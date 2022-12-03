Analysis: Soccer Rife With Toxic Masculinity Despite Being Such an Effeminate Sport

December 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Taylor Lorenz and other journalist influencers often complain about the challenges of "being a woman online," but they have never had to endure the trauma of being a soccer skeptic during the World Cup. The post Analysis: Soccer Rife With Toxic Masculinity Despite Being Such an Effeminate Sport appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...