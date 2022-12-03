The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

CDC REPORT: At Least 1.1 Million Americans Have “Died Suddenly” After COVID Vax Release

December 3, 2022
According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1.1 million Americans have “died suddenly” after the COVID-19 vaccines were released to the public. The secret report from the CDC confirms that there have been 1,106,079 excess deaths compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average. Further official Government figures confirm …


