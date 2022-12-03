Corporate Media Keeps Tossing Softballs At FTX Fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried

Usually when a person defrauds investors of millions of dollars and launders the funds to personal pet projects, he goes to jail. (See: Bernie Madoff.) But in FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s case, you get kid gloves. It was obvious corporate media decided to treat SBF differently from the start. When FTX first crumbled, the New […]



Read More...