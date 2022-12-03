Is election reform possible?

There have been more and more claims, particularly over the last election cycles (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and now 2022), of massive fraud and corruption.

Both old parties claimed that happened several times before 2016, but that year it really took off. The claims exploded even more in 2020, and have ramped up still stronger after the somewhat surprising results of last month.

The methods of fraud claimed seem tied very much to the political opinion and position of the person or group making the claims. For example, Democrats seem to scream most loudly about attempts to suppress voters by denying ballot access, requiring voter ID, purging voter rolls, reducing polling places, prohibiting vote collection by third parties, reducing opportunities for registration, and other tactics which they attribute to the GOP, especially the Trumpistas.

The GOP types point to various forms of cheating, such as tainted ballots, counterfeit votes, counting delays and other games, and allowing the dead and border jumpers to vote, as well as fraudulent registration. Indeed, many of the proposals made by GOP and conservative political activists are the very actions that Democrat and “woke” regressive activists claim are part of the fraud.

And of course, the Democrat operatives call for reforms that just increase the potential and opportunity for what the GOP decries.

Given that deep divide, it is very hard to believe that compromise and any kind of consensus is possible. Indeed, the two old parties, many other political parties, and political activists of all stripes seem to be unable to share any semblance of a worldview. So nothing really gets done and the dialogue gets more and more vicious. Indeed, so nasty that it seems a miracle that there has not been any significant violence in voting and counting venues.

Yet, they still try, both in the lobbies and the floors of the State legislatures and Congress, and in the courts at all levels, and in the media. Screams of outrage, proposals for greater or lesser new laws to clean up elections, and more.

Some proposals go back a century or more, immediately following up on the “reforms” embedded in the Constitution through amendments: the direct election of Senators and the national Suffrage amendment. Note that both of these had the effect of taking aware the powers of the various States. State legislatures could have provided for direct election (and some did). States could have allowed women to vote and many did, from the time they were admitted to the Union or before. But political propaganda and demagogues swayed the electorate and the legislatures to steal away power from the States and concentrate more in federal hands.

The same thing is being attempted today, by both Uncle Joe’s regime and various factions in Congress and the legislatures. But not all attempts to “reform” are using that tried and true approach (which frankly, proven to damage liberty then and now). Some are seeking reforms State by State.

We here at The Price of Liberty have been informed about just such an effort. It is being pushed by people who are predominantly Republican and conservative in orientation. (Though their definition of “conservative” may be a bit fuzzy.) But with at least some backing and input and support from lovers of liberty. (And decided opposition by many others.)

Model legislation is being shared with the Fifty States – even those dominated by Democrats – in the hopes of creating both interest in the various legislatures and among the public – the electorate and the street mob. It comes across as more of a “restoration” of what had once been done than a “reform.” Which can be a good thing. It seemingly seeks to take action to satisfy both of the old parties. (Though we here at TPOL fear that is an impossible dream.)

What may be expected is that Red States may glom onto it and pass it – while Blue States will reject it outright, and Purple States will find yet another way to muddle their situation. But perhaps we are wrong?

We’ll right about this more later, but for now, dear readers, what do YOU believe would restore (or even) reform a voting system – on a state-by-state basis, that is hated and condemned by virtually all sides. At least for public consumption?

Let us know!



