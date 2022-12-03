Netherlands Defeat Young U.S. Team In World Cup Knockout Round; Continues To Advance

December 3, 2022

The Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 on Saturday to progress to the World Cup quarterfinals. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half, while Denzel Dumfries added a late goal. When Christian Pulisic’s cross hit Haji Wright’s trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net in the 76th minute, the U.S. deficit was narrowed to 2-1. But in the 81st, Dumfries, who provided an assist on the first two goals, scored on a volley. The Oranje, who finished second in 1974, 1978, and 2010, extended their winning streak to 19 games and will



