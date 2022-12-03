The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New Washington Post Communications Chief Moonlights as Board Member of Far-Left Activist Group

December 3, 2022   |   Tags:

The Washington Post announced in October that it was welcoming a new communications chief. The paper’s official announcement lauded Baird, a veteran of Nike and the public relations giant Ogilvy, as a "key strategic partner" positioned to "realize our ambitious vision for the publication."  The post New Washington Post Communications Chief Moonlights as Board Member of Far-Left Activist Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x