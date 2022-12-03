The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Rutherford Institute Opposes Proposal to Allow Police to Expand Their Power to Kill Through the Use of Armed Robots

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Rutherford Institute has voiced its opposition to a proposal that would give police the power to kill using armed robots. In a letter to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Rutherford Institute attorneys are urging Supervisors to reject a portion of a proposed policy on police use of military equipment which would …


