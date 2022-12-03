The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Twitter Files’ Confirm Big Tech Leftists Suppressed Hunter Biden Laptop Story Ahead Of 2020 Election

December 3, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
TwitterInsider documents released on Friday confirm Twitter’s decision to suppress the New York Post’s legitimate reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop mere weeks before the 2020 presidential election was a political one. “The Twitter Files,” passed by the Big Tech giant’s new CEO Elon Musk to independent journalist Matt Taibbi, prove Twitter censors, which have a […]


