Unhinged: Radicals Claim Terrorist Attack on NC Power Grid Was Done by Right-Wingers to Stop a Drag Show

When the theory “right-wingers” were responsible for an attack on a North Carolina county’s power grid hit my feed, I paid no attention. It’s a ludicrous thought from ludicrous people who project what THEY would do if they wanted something shut down. “Right-wingers” don’t think about attacking a power grid to protest an event. We just show up at the event.

Apparently, the theory received so much attention that law enforcement had to address it. As Andy Ngo reported:

Here’s one of the main accounts posting the claims. For the record, I’m not saying that “right-wingers” or “left-wingers” or any-wingers weren’t responsible. I’m just saying it’s really stupid to think whoever did it committed the act of terrorism for the sake of a drag show.

If the idiotic theory turns out to be true (you never know, right?), I’ll post a correction. But for now I’m sticking with the official story that there’s absolutely no evidence of “right-wingers” turning our power to thousands with a terrorist attack to stop a drag show. I’m pretty confident I won’t be issuing any retractions.

