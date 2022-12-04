Unhinged: Radicals Claim Terrorist Attack on NC Power Grid Was Done by Right-Wingers to Stop a Drag Show

December 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

When the theory “right-wingers” were responsible for an attack on a North Carolina county’s power grid hit my feed, I paid no attention. It’s a ludicrous thought from ludicrous people who project what THEY would do if they wanted something shut down. “Right-wingers” don’t think about attacking a power grid to protest an event. We just show up at the event.

Apparently, the theory received so much attention that law enforcement had to address it. As Andy Ngo reported:

Trans activist Charlotte Clymer recklessly spread the unconfirmed claim to tens of thousands that the vandalism of power substations in Moore County, NC was to shut down a drag show. The sheriff said they've come across no evidence for this rumor. https://t.co/a8DQLXNRQT pic.twitter.com/rqh9YtkNUP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 4, 2022

Engaging in speculation & inflicting panic-inducing rumors about terrorist attacks on communities dealing w/no power in winter helps them in what way? I haven't found any organized campaigns yet to support those in Moore County, but let me know if you find.https://t.co/Y8p1FJ2JD5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 4, 2022

Here’s one of the main accounts posting the claims. For the record, I’m not saying that “right-wingers” or “left-wingers” or any-wingers weren’t responsible. I’m just saying it’s really stupid to think whoever did it committed the act of terrorism for the sake of a drag show.

If the idiotic theory turns out to be true (you never know, right?), I’ll post a correction. But for now I’m sticking with the official story that there’s absolutely no evidence of “right-wingers” turning our power to thousands with a terrorist attack to stop a drag show. I’m pretty confident I won’t be issuing any retractions.

The post Unhinged: Radicals Claim Terrorist Attack on NC Power Grid Was Done by Right-Wingers to Stop a Drag Show appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...