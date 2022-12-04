[VIDEO] Coyote Snatches Toddler Off Drive Way, Starts Dragging Her Away, Before Dad Steps in and Saves Her

December 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, it doesn’t get much scarier than this, folks. Not only do you have to be careful about an overabundance of sex traffickers and pedophiles in California, but apparently, you also need to watch out for wildlife running up and stealing your kids. Things got really hairy in Woodland Hills last Friday when a dad and his toddler were getting out of the car. Dad was leaning into the car, seemingly grabbing things out from the passenger side of the vehicle, while his little girl wobbled around on the lawn, right next to the driver’s side… when suddenly, out of



Read More...