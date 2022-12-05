The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cops ‘Protect’ Town by Kidnapping & Caging 82-Year-Old Grandma Over Unpaid $70 Trash Bill

December 5, 2022   |   Tags:
“Y’all put me in this cage? You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Valley, AL — Over the years, the Free Thought Project has reported on many asinine reasons police have used to arrest entirely innocent people who have harmed no one. Frequently, long grass on one’s own property or a burnt-out license plate light can …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x