Cops ‘Protect’ Town by Kidnapping & Caging 82-Year-Old Grandma Over Unpaid $70 Trash Bill

December 5, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Y’all put me in this cage? You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Valley, AL — Over the years, the Free Thought Project has reported on many asinine reasons police have used to arrest entirely innocent people who have harmed no one. Frequently, long grass on one’s own property or a burnt-out license plate light can …



