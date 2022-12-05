Elon Musk Reveals The Risk Of His “Assassination” is Now “Significant”

December 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When you’re taking on the US Regime, and not only halting one of their biggest tools (Twitter) but also threatening to expose them, you’re playing with fire. These are extremely powerful, very cold-hearted people, and the only thing they care about is power, and if anyone tries to tinker with that, they could be in very serious trouble. Well, we all know somebody is tinkering with all of that… a lot. And his name is Elon Musk. And I think Elon is starting to feel the pressure and the pain that comes along with what he’s trying to do, which



Read More...