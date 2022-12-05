Justice Alito Asks Questions in 303 Creative from Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty Amicus Brief

December 5, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in 303 Creative v. Elenis. I was pleased that Justice Alito found useful the amicus brief filed by the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty. Around the 1:07:02 mark, he referenced our brief, and posed a few hypothetical questions that we raised.

Here is the audio:

And here are the hypos from our brief:

Consider another hypothetical closer to the facts in 303 Creative. A Jewish man and a Jewish woman, who are engaged to be married, ask a Jewish website designer to build a website to celebrate their nuptials. No problem. Mazal tov! Another Jewish man and a Christian woman, who are engaged to be married, ask a Jewish website designer to build a website to celebrate their nuptials. Big problem. Don't stomp the glass. Many Jews consider intermarriage an existential threat to the future of Judaism.[1] Under the 10th Circuit's ruling, the Jewish artisan would be compelled to voice support for an existential threat to the future of his faith. Let's turn from marriage to adultery. An unmarried Jewish person asks a Jewish photographer to take a photograph for his JDate dating profile. Swipe right for the shidduch.[2] Next, a married Jewish person asks a Jewish photographer to take a photograph for his AshleyMadison.com dating profile.[3] Swipe left for this shanda.[4] After all, adultery is a violation of the Seventh Commandment.[5] In each of these examples, a Jewish artist would be compelled to betray his conscience. Yet, the Tenth Circuit would force the Jewish artisans to lend their voices to these breaches of faith. [1] Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, What's Wrong With Intermarriage, Chabad.org, https://bit.ly/3wPo8fz (last visited May 30, 2022) (describing intermarriage as a "calamit[y]" that "concerns the whole Jewish people"), Rabbi Steven Weil, After Pew: What Will It Take to Save American Jewry, JewishAction.com, https://perma.cc/7ZN8-8UXW (last visited May 30, 2022) (noting that an "astoundingly high intermarriage rate" is one reason why "American Jewry is on a train speeding headlong into self-destruction"). [2] In Jewish circles, the word shidduch describes the dating process that (hopefully) leads to a Jewish marriage. [3] Scott Cameron, The Infidelity App, NPR.org, https://perma.cc/UNE9-6959 (Last visited May 30, 2022). [4] Shanda is a Yiddish word to describe something shameful. [5] The Ten Commandments, Chabad.org, https://bit.ly/3LQZteT (Last visited May 30, 2022).

The post Justice Alito Asks Questions in <i>303 Creative</i> from Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty Amicus Brief appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...