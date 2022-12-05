Report: Iranians Launch Nationwide Labor Strike in Challenge to Regime

December 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

DUBAI (Reuters)—Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, while the head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers. The post Report: Iranians Launch Nationwide Labor Strike in Challenge to Regime appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...