The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: Iranians Launch Nationwide Labor Strike in Challenge to Regime

December 5, 2022   |   Tags:

DUBAI (Reuters)—Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, while the head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers. The post Report: Iranians Launch Nationwide Labor Strike in Challenge to Regime appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x