[VIDEO] KJP’s New Strategy on Hunter Laptop Censorship is to Suggest the Truth is Now a “Distraction” and “Old News”

December 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Hunter Laptop From Hell isn’t going anywhere. If anything, this story is just getting stronger by the day, because it was election interference. Plain as day. Among everything else that went sideways in 2020, this laptop was a huge chunk of the fraud that took place against the American people. Especially when Joe Biden knew good and well about his son’s laptop, and still stood there and lied to the American people and claimed it was “Russian disinformation.” And thanks to Elon, who is releasing files on what happened, we now know that it was a coordinated effort to



Read More...