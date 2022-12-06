China-Controlled Shipping Platform Could Hand US Military Data to CCP, Republican Lawmakers Warn

December 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican lawmakers are sounding the alarm over a Chinese state-controlled shipping logistics platform they say could hand "sensitive U.S. government and military data" to the Chinese Communist Party. The post China-Controlled Shipping Platform Could Hand US Military Data to CCP, Republican Lawmakers Warn appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...