Cuomo Rep Goes After Trump-Hater, Says She ‘Covered Up’ Sex Harassment Complaint Against Top Aide

December 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing an allegation that she pursued claims of sexual harassment against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a whole lot more zeal […] The post Cuomo Rep Goes After Trump-Hater, Says She 'Covered Up' Sex Harassment Complaint Against Top Aide appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...