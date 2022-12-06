Cuomo Rep Goes After Trump-Hater, Says She ‘Covered Up’ Sex Harassment Complaint Against Top Aide
December 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing an allegation that she pursued claims of sexual harassment against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a whole lot more zeal […] The post Cuomo Rep Goes After Trump-Hater, Says She 'Covered Up' Sex Harassment Complaint Against Top Aide appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments