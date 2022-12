In Christmas Promotion, Holiday Inn Offers Discount To Women Who Are 9 Months Pregnant Riding On Donkeys

December 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BETHLEHEM — In an effort to increase revenue during the season, Holiday Inn has announced a new promotion in which it will offer discounted rates to women who are 9 months pregnant and riding on donkeys. The hotel chain hopes the promotion will appeal to a wide range of the traveling populace.



Read More...