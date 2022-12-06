Musk's Neuralink Suddenly Under Investigation Over Animal Testing

Knives are out for Elon Musk, after the richest man in the world bought Twitter, began reinstating the accounts of 'political prisoners' banned by wokelings for unpopular speech, and then began releasing evidence of 2020 election interference via the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Remember, the FBI and other official bodies went around warning Facebook and Twitter about a Russian hacking campaign right before the Hunter laptop story hit, and said companies appear to have gladly complied with said 'tap on the shoulder.'

So now, Musk's Neuralink - a medical device company, is now under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations (Anthony Fauci's 'cruel' puppy experiments are just fine, by the by), according to information leaked to Reuters from somewhere.

Neuralink is developing a brain implant in the hopes of helping paralyzed people walk again (and probably put your Tesla in valet mode by just thinking about it). According to Reuters, the federal probe was opened months ago, but disclosed just now, for some reason.

The probe was opened by the US Department of Agriculture's Inspector General at the request of a federal prosecutor, who alleges that Neuralink has committed violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The investigation has come at a time of growing employee dissent about Neuralink’s animal testing, including complaints that pressure from CEO Musk to accelerate development has resulted in botched experiments, according to a Reuters review of dozens of Neuralink documents and interviews with more than 20 current and former employees. Such failed tests have had to be repeated, increasing the number of animals being tested and killed, the employees say. The company documents include previously unreported messages, audio recordings, emails, presentations and reports. -Reuters

In total, approximately 1,500 animals have been killed - including over 280 sheep, pigs and monkeys, since 2018 according to records reviewed by Reuters.

Why were so many animals killed? Because evil Elon demanded results, and fast!

Through company discussions and documents spanning several years, along with employee interviews, Reuters identified four experiments involving 86 pigs and two monkeys that were marred in recent years by human errors. The mistakes weakened the experiments’ research value and required the tests to be repeated, leading to more animals being killed, three of the current and former staffers said. The three people attributed the mistakes to a lack of preparation by a testing staff working in a pressure-cooker environment. -Reuters

Fauci's puppies, meanwhile, had their heads locked in mesh cages with hungry sand flies so that the insects could 'eat them alive,' all to test an experimental drug.