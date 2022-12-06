The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

State Throws a Major Wrench in Biden’s Plan to Dramatically Change Democrats’ 2024 Primary Process

December 6, 2022   |   Tags:

Georgia is pushing back against the Democratic National Committee’s proposal to reshuffle the order of presidential primaries in 2024, as other states also grumble over the changes. Last week, at […] The post State Throws a Major Wrench in Biden's Plan to Dramatically Change Democrats' 2024 Primary Process appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x