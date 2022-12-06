Suddenly Changed? Personality-Changes After mRNA-Injection (Video)

We have reported on not only the deaths and adverse effects of the experimental COVID shot, but we’re also touched on people’s personalities appearing to change shortly after taking the shot. A couple of weeks ago, the International Crimes Investigative Committee, led by Reiner Fuellmich, presented a report by Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and his wife, …



Read More...