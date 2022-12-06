The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

What’s The Deal With These Magical “Christmas Bundt Cakes” Tom Cruise Sends to 300 Lucky Friends Every Year?

December 6, 2022   |   Tags:

Tom Cruise has a holiday tradition that has Hollywood in a tizzy. Each year, Tom sends out about 300 of these magical Christmas bundt cakes with white coconut shavings that came in this gorgeous box decorated with white and beige ribbons and a jeweled reindeer. Cruise sends the cake with a note that reads: “Warmest wishes to you this holiday season.” Now, besides being stunningly beautiful, the people who get these cakes say they are so delicious. As a matter of fact, Kirsten Dunst says it’s the best cake she’s ever eaten. Seriously, has Kirsten Dunst ever eaten cake? Anyway,


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x