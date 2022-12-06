Young, Healthy, Popular TikTok Influencer “Dies Suddenly”

December 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

She was a TikTok icon. She was healthy, she was beautiful, and she was all about living clean and sending out positive vibes to the world, so how does someone like that, just “die suddenly” and out of nowhere? Now, we don’t know how she died. Could this be a suicide? Perhaps. A drug overdose? Seems unlikely, but it’s a possibility. However, yet another “sudden death” of a young and seemingly very healthy person has many asking the same familiar questions. Why are slews of healthy, young people dropping like flies? In cases where the cause of death is cardiac



Read More...