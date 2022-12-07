The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Stands by Vaccine Mandate That Forced Thousands Out of Military

December 7, 2022   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The White House said on Wednesday that scrapping the requirement that U.S. troops get vaccinated for COVID-19 is a mistake, as lawmakers moved closer to requiring the Pentagon to rescind its vaccine mandate. The post Biden Admin Stands by Vaccine Mandate That Forced Thousands Out of Military appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x