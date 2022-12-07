Brickbat: Everyone’s a Critic

December 7, 2022 | Tags: censorship, Elections, REASON

A court in Fiji has found attorney Richard Naidu guilty of contempt of court for a post he made on Facebook. In the post, Naidu pointed out a misspelling in a court decision. Naidu had been tapped by the National Federation Party, which is currently the opposition party in the legislature, as a candidate for the Dec. 14 election for the legislature. But the conviction will bar him from running.

