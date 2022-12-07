Dems Want Urgent Action On Immigration Reform; “Stakes Are Too Great For Inactivity At This Point”

December 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Members of the New Democrat Coalition (NDC) have called on members of Congress to take “urgent action” regarding immigration reform in order to enact legislation that will protect Dreamers before the end of the lame duck session at the end of this month. Together with the heads of the immigration task force in California and Arizona, National Democratic Committee Chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) and Greg Stanton (Ariz.) issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the creation of a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers before the end of the year. The legislators wrote, “The stakes are too great for inactivity at



Read More...