Hannity: Time For Republicans To Embrace Voting System (Mail-In) We Have

December 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

During the first segment of his broadcast on Wednesday, Sean Hannity urged Republicans to exercise their right to vote by employing any and all lawful measures at their disposal. His comments come the day after the Georgia runoff election, which took place on Tuesday, where Republican Herschel Walker was unsuccessful in his attempt to replace Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. In recent months, Hannity has given Walker a significant amount of coverage for no apparent reason. Because former President Donald Trump made questionable claims about alleged voter fraud via these methods, Democrats have generally dominated Republicans in mail-in and early voting



