McCarthy Promises New Congress Will Emphasize Accountability On Biden White House

December 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republicans will utilize the Oversight Committee in the upcoming term to “hold people accountable” in the Biden administration, according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The California Republican emphasized the significance of securing the southern border, preserving energy independence, and holding the White House accountable. In reference to the House Oversight Committee, McCarthy said, “We’re going to name it oversight and accountability, and it’s precisely what the responsibility is intended to do.” McCarthy also noted that Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will serve as its chairman. McCarthy promised to make President Joe Biden’s cabinet officials “come in” and answer for their



