Pentagon Withholds Critical Data on China’s Expanding Nuclear Arsenal, Republicans Say

December 7, 2022

The Pentagon is withholding from Congress critical data on China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, which could outpace the United States' own supply of the deadly weapons, according to a group of Republican lawmakers. The post Pentagon Withholds Critical Data on China’s Expanding Nuclear Arsenal, Republicans Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


