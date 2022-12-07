The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Sister of Iranian Supreme Leader Condemns Regime’s Crackdown on Protesters

December 7, 2022

DUBAI (Reuters)—A sister of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned his crackdown on nationwide protests and called on the widely-feared Revolutionary Guards to lay down their weapons, according to a letter published by her France-based son. The post Sister of Iranian Supreme Leader Condemns Regime’s Crackdown on Protesters appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


