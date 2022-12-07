The Silver Lining in Joe Biden’s Failed Economy
December 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
President Joe Biden has presided over a failed economic recovery marred by rampant inflation and a Democratic megadonor's multibillion-dollar fraud scheme. Nevertheless, there is a silver lining to the sluggish economy: Corporate diversity consultants and left-wing hack journalists are getting fired at a rapid clip. The post The Silver Lining in Joe Biden’s Failed Economy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
