The Silver Lining in Joe Biden’s Failed Economy

December 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden has presided over a failed economic recovery marred by rampant inflation and a Democratic megadonor's multibillion-dollar fraud scheme. Nevertheless, there is a silver lining to the sluggish economy: Corporate diversity consultants and left-wing hack journalists are getting fired at a rapid clip. The post The Silver Lining in Joe Biden’s Failed Economy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...