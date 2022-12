Ukrainian Government Celebrates as Time Names Zelenskyy ‘Person of the Year’

December 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

For demonstrating the truth that courage does not run, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been named Time’s “Person of the Year” — along with what Time called the “spirit of […] The post Ukrainian Government Celebrates as Time Names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...