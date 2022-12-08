Biden Faces Backlash For Leaving Behind US Marine in Russia, But Freeing Anthem-Hater Brittney Griner

December 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Left-wing anthem-hater Brittney Griner was just released from prison. And while Biden is taking a “victory lap,” the American people are furious. Fox News reported that Brittney Griner was arrested in February before the start of the Russia and Ukraine war for bringing in vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport as she was returning to the country to play for a basketball league in the country. About 10 months later, just weeks before the Christmas holiday, Griner is coming home. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” the tweet read. “She is safe. She is on



Read More...