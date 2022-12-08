Biden Sends ‘Merchant of Death’ Arms Dealer Back to Russia for WNBA Player Brittney Griner

December 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is on her way back to the United States, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, ending what he called months of "hell." The post Biden Sends ‘Merchant of Death’ Arms Dealer Back to Russia for WNBA Player Brittney Griner appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



