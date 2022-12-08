‘Endangering Our National Security’: Senator Launches Inquiry Into Biden’s $200M Grant to China-Based Battery Company

The top Republican on the Senate energy committee launched an inquiry on Wednesday into a Biden administration grant to a China-based battery company under scrutiny from U.S. financial regulators. The announcement came in the wake of a Washington Free Beacon report about the Biden administration's attempt to spin the grant as a boon for American-made clean energy. The post ‘Endangering Our National Security’: Senator Launches Inquiry Into Biden’s $200M Grant to China-Based Battery Company appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



