House Democrat Claims Her Children Had 'Nightmares' About Climate Change

As Nancy Pelosi and other aged House Democrats seem to be backing away from the political stage, a new crop of Dems are trying to make their mark by one-upping the ideological insanity of their predecessors.

Incoming House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark claims in a recent interview with NBC that she is politically inspired because she remembers her middle child "waking up with nightmares" about climate change, and her family going to movie theaters with the expectation and fear that a mass shooter would appear.

One's immediate reaction to these claims, if one has common sense, is to laugh.

Children don't have nightmares about climate change or worry about mass shooters unless their parents or other adults have conditioned them to obsess over such things.

Climate change is a non-issue, with the Earth's overall temperature increasing by less than 1°C in the past 100 years.

While mass shootings are highly publicized by the media (unless they end up involving an ethnic minority or a member of the LGBT community and then the story disappears), such events make up only 0.4% to 0.8% of all gun related deaths in the US according to RAND Corporation.

This kind of commentary is built on agenda and exaggeration, to be sure, but it tells us a lot about the Democrats in that their political and social policies are rooted in a foundation of irrational fear. Everything they do is motivated by a need to quell these fears in themselves or to inspire those same fears in the public (and our children) in order to gain more power.

Clark goes on to suggest that the GOP is going to "take down the economy" by opposing budget initiatives. She does not explain why a constantly growing federal budget should have anything to do with the overall economy, likely because she does not understand the basics of the issue. Massive government spending (and Federal Reserve money printing) is in fact a key trigger for the ongoing inflationary crisis.

The national debt doubled in the eight years Barack Obama was in the White House, with the central bank creating tens of trillions in fiat to artificially prop up "too big to fail" banks. Inflation in the US today is a direct result of this historic spending blitz, along with the $8 trillion in covid money injected into the system over the past two years. The Democrat solution to the problem is even more spending.

Another interesting new narrative is also touched on in terms of the DNC being tied up with the FTX scandal, including over $40 million donated to the party in preparation for the 2022 mid-term elections. The latest argument from Democrats is a direct parallel to the argument used by central banks and globalist institutions, which is that the fall of FTX should be used as a springboard for government regulation of the crypto space (leading to CBDCs). Clark ignores the fact that money stolen by FTX flooded into Democrat campaign coffers and distracts from the bigger question.

The outgoing Dem House is seeking to pass as many bills as possible before they exit in January, with even more funding for Ukraine and the passage of the NDAA at the top of their list. The NDAA in particular is about to become a central House issue with Republicans saying they will not provide more military funding until the Pentagon abandons their covid vaccine mandates for soldiers. The Dems will be a House minority after a number of losses in the mid-terms, making Clark and her cohorts a political footnote for at least the next two years.