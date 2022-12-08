The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Just 12 Hours After Biden Spoke at a Gun Violence Vigil, He Freed a Notorious Criminal Arms Dealer

December 8, 2022   |   Tags:

If nothing else, the prisoner swap announced Thursday between the United States and Russia that brought home an American sports star from Russian prison proved two things: The first is […] The post Just 12 Hours After Biden Spoke at a Gun Violence Vigil, He Freed a Notorious Criminal Arms Dealer appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x