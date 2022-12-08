The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: Former Marine Whelan ‘Greatly Disappointed’ Biden Failed To Secure His Release

December 8, 2022   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Detained American in Russia Paul Whelan on Thursday expressed disappointment more had not been done for his release and urged President Joe Biden to act quickly, after a prisoner swap releasing U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was announced. The post Report: Former Marine Whelan ‘Greatly Disappointed’ Biden Failed To Secure His Release appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x