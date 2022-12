The Public Has Good Reasons

December 8, 2022 | Tags: REASON

A commonplace book entry:

George J. Stigler, Memoirs of an Unregulated Economist, 89: "The public has good reasons for what it does, and it is the task of the social scientist to discover them, even though many find it irresistibly attractive to instead ridicule the public's behavior."

The post The Public Has Good Reasons appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...