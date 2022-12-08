There Has Never Been a Better Reason To Read the New York Times. Here Are 101 Links You Should Click on Right Now

More than 1,100 unionized employees at the New York Times are currently engaged in a 24-hour work stoppage to protest the company's "failure to bargain in good faith" and "reach a fair contract agreement with the workers." The strike, which began on Thursday at midnight, is the first large-scale labor action at the Times since 1965. The post There Has Never Been a Better Reason To Read the New York Times. Here Are 101 Links You Should Click on Right Now appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



