[VIDEO] Celine Dion is Diagnosed With Rare Disease That Turns Humans Into “Statues”

December 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Today, legendary singer Celine Dion tearfully announced that she now has an incurable disease that has caused her to stop all performances. It’s a disease that causes her to go stiff, like a statue, among other things. So what is this disease? It’s called “Stiff-person Syndrome.” Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. SPS is characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms. Abnormal postures, often hunched over and stiffened, are characteristic of



