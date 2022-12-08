Who Is Viktor Bout, the ‘Merchant of Death’ Arms Dealer Biden Traded to Russia For Brittney Griner?

December 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden on Thursday traded Viktor Bout, the notorious international arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death," to Russia for U.S. basketball player Brittny Griner, who was arrested at a Moscow airport earlier this year with cannabis oil in her luggage. The post Who Is Viktor Bout, the ‘Merchant of Death’ Arms Dealer Biden Traded to Russia For Brittney Griner? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...