The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Who Is Viktor Bout, the ‘Merchant of Death’ Arms Dealer Biden Traded to Russia For Brittney Griner?

December 8, 2022   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden on Thursday traded Viktor Bout, the notorious international arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death," to Russia for U.S. basketball player Brittny Griner, who was arrested at a Moscow airport earlier this year with cannabis oil in her luggage. The post Who Is Viktor Bout, the ‘Merchant of Death’ Arms Dealer Biden Traded to Russia For Brittney Griner? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x