Americans Hate Congress—Yet Reelected Every Senate Incumbent for First Time in a Century

December 9, 2022

While only one in five Americans say they approve of their representation in Congress, all 29 Senate incumbents won reelection in the midterms—in fact, the 2022 cycle, capped by Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D., Ga.) victory on Tuesday, marks the first time in a century that not a single Senate incumbent lost. The post Americans Hate Congress—Yet Reelected Every Senate Incumbent for First Time in a Century appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



