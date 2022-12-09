The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Calls For ‘Assault Rifle Ban After’ Freeing Arms Dealer Peddling 30,000 AK-47s

December 9, 2022
The only guns Biden wants to ban belong to law-abiding Americans. While leaving multiple white male Americans behind in Russian prisons, Biden undermined national security, freeing the ‘Merchant of Death’, an arms dealer with reported ties to Al Qaeda and Hezbollah, who had been busted trying to sell surface-to-air missiles to Marxist narcoterrorists to kill …


