Brickbat: For(ced) Rent

December 9, 2022 | Tags: immigration, REASON

The New York City Special Commissioner of Investigation's office has confirmed it is looking into claims by public school teachers brought from the Dominican Republic that they are forced to live in an illegal boarding house owned by several school administrators. The teachers told the New York Post they were told if they refused to stay there they would lose their jobs and possibly their visas. City rules bar teachers from having any sort of financial relationship with any administrators.

The post Brickbat: For(ced) Rent appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...