Congress Wants To Give DoD Even More Money Despite Pentagon Failing Audit

December 9, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

If you recall, the Department of Defense was at the tip of the spear that day before 9/11/2001 when it could not account for $2.3 trillion! Interestingly enough, the Pentagon was hit where documents were concerning that accounting and some have claimed that one of the WTC buildings also housed documents pertaining to the missing …



Read More...