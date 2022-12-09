DIABOLICAL: FDA Clears New COVID-19 Vaccines For Babies & Children Under Age 5

December 9, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Despite the unprecedented surge in vaccine related injuries (and deaths), these monsters mean to innoculate our babies with this And these same legacy media outlets that happily report this terrible crime against humanity, refuse to report or cover it’s ill effects. Demons. They are exempt from liability so why should they care. Only humans with …



Read More...