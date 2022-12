Early Church Leaders Excited For Letter From Paul That Probably Says How Good They’re Doing

December 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CORINTH — Elders at the church in Corinth assembled their flock ahead of the Lord's day, excited to read a letter that had been delivered by the Apostle Paul. Church leadership was reportedly eager to have the contents of the letter read since it would probably say what a good job they were doing.



Read More...