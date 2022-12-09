Earned Knowledge: L1, P4

December 9, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

We also know a good deal of how these people lived from the words they left behind. In our next lesson we’ll cover a group of people called Sumerians, who developed from this group. And one thing we find is that the Sumerians used quite a few words that were borrowed from another language… words … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge: L1, P4"

The post Earned Knowledge: L1, P4 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...