Hundreds Of Thousands Of US Homeowners Now Underwater On Mortgages As Housing Crash Accelerates

Here we go again. When the housing market crashed in 2008 and 2009, large numbers of U.S. homeowners ended up owing more on their mortgages than their homes were worth. When the Federal Reserve started to aggressively hike interest rates earlier this year, I warned that it would happen again, and now that day has …



Read More...